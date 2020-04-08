Youth will decide the fate of Japan

Regarding the April 7 story “Emergency declared in Japan for Tokyo, Osaka and five other virus hot spots,” though there can always be a debate on whether the steps being taken are too little, too late, it seems the decision-making is vey Japanese — thoroughly thought through, planned to perfection so that it can be executed well.

Yes it may seem frustrating, but the scale of this pandemic needs a similar robust and well laid out action plan. The ¥108 trillion package — 20 percent of GDP is the biggest in terms of GDP share among the Group of Seven nations.

I only hope the youth of the nation understand their role and support the government and society by maintaining social distancing. It’s the youth who will for once decide the fate of this nation over the coming weeks and months, and hopefully many years later they can look back proudly at their contribution in this battle.

Yokohama

