Japan can find energy at sea

Many people around the world are asking for fixes to the climate. There will be conferences and parades to address this issue. While everyone is demanding it, not much is being done about it.

Japan has all the resources needed to improve its climate and remove the carbon burning coal and oil for its energy. And Japan will not need to use nuclear power anymore.

The answer is tapping into the power of the ocean currents that flow past Japan to generate electricity.

The energy is there, but no one is using it. None of the power companies seem interested in this solution. The technology is not that hard. Will anyone look at it?

KEN STAMPS
FOREST GROVE, OREGON

