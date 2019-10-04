Congratulations for big rugby win

What a fantastic victory Japan had over heavyweight Ireland at the Rugby World Cup. They played with great skill and enthusiasm that the Irish couldn’t match. It was an epic victory, even better than Japan’s famous victory over South Africa four years ago. Regardless of where Japan finishes in the tournament, all of Japan can be very proud of their team’s performance. Dare to dream!

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.