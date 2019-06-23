Let teachers focus on their core responsibility

The latest OECD survey underscores the continuing problem of overworked Japanese schoolteachers, who spend far more time on the extracurricular activities and clerical tasks at their schools than their counterparts in other countries. To reduce the heavy workload of many schoolteachers, the education ministry in January adopted a guideline that in principle limits each teacher’s overtime hours to 45 hours a month and 360 hours annually — in line with the government’s drive to cap the Japanese workers’ overtime as part of its work-style reform campaign. But to make sure that regulations are effectively followed, schools need to make more efforts to sort out the teachers’ core tasks and jobs that can be done by others.

In its 2018 “Teaching and Learning International Survey,” the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development examined the work environment of teachers and learning environment at schools in 48 countries and regions that took part in the probe. In the third survey since 2008, 3,568 junior high school teachers, 3,321 elementary school teachers, and about 200 principals at such schools across Japan were surveyed between February and March last year.

According to the survey, junior high school teachers in Japan worked the longest hours among the OECD countries. They labored an average of 56 hours per week — 2.1 hours longer than in the last survey in 2013 and well above the average of 38.3 hours among all countries polled. Teachers at elementary schools were also found to be working the longest hours — 54.4 hours a week — among the 15 nations and regions that took part in the survey on elementary schools.

The excessively long hours that schoolteachers spend on the job has long been deemed a problem. According to the education ministry, nearly 90 percent of teachers at public junior high schools clock at least 45 hours of overtime a month, while roughly 82 percent of their elementary school counterparts do so. About 60 percent of junior high school teachers and 30 percent of elementary school teachers reportedly work more than 80 hours of monthly overtime — one of the thresholds that links a employee’s death to overwork. The overtime cap introduced by the education ministry this year does not have penalties against violations of the rule, raising doubts as to how effective the cap will be in curbing the teachers’ work hours.

Requests for increasing the number of teachers to reduce their individual workloads face budgetary hurdles as the declining number of school-age children makes it difficult to expand teaching staff. In pushing for curbing the working hours of schoolteachers, the education ministry has called for outsourcing some of the tasks being done by teachers as well as reviewing extracurricular club activities — deemed a key factor that keeps teachers extra busy as they are tasked to supervise club activities, often even on weekends.

The OECD survey shed light on how teachers in Japan spend more time than their overseas counterparts on the extracurricular activities. The junior high school teachers were found to spend 7.5 hours a week on the extracurricular activities — the longest among the countries surveyed and nearly four times their average of 1.9 hours. They also spend 5.6 hours — also the longest and double the average of 2.7 hours — doing clerical work such as compiling documents. Meanwhile, they spend 18 hours a week teaching classes, below the average 20.3 hours. The time the teachers spend on activities to improve their own teaching skills was the shortest among the countries polled at 0.6 hours a week versus the average of two hours. The education ministry believes that Japanese teachers are too busy with other tasks to engage in such activities.

With the work-style reform campaign ongoing, changes are said to be afoot in some schools, which have started to cut back on extracurricular club activities that keep teachers occupied and reduce their clerical duties. The education ministry has called for securing at least two days off each week from club activities and limit the activities to two hours a day on weekdays and three hours on weekends. It has cited overseeing the children as they arrive and leave school as one of the tasks that should be outsourced to local municipalities or parents.

The heavy workload and the long working hours of many schoolteachers threatens to discourage young people from taking up the profession. According to the education, the tests to be hired as elementary school teachers are much less competitive than they used to be. The decline in the number of people aspiring to become schoolteachers could affect the quality of education provided to children. Further efforts must be explored to allow teachers to focus on their core responsibilities of teaching and interacting with their students.