Reader Mail

Ambassador spins TPP withdrawal

U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty asserts that U.S. President Donald Trump “did a great favor” to other signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership by withdrawing the United States from the agreement so that those other countries could ratify it promptly rather than wait years for the U.S. Congress to do so (“Trump said upset by lack of Japan trade deal,” June 14).

This comment is both disingenuous and deeply cynical. Republican control of the U.S. Senate and the party’s historic commitment to free trade mean that the basis of Hagerty’s assertion is almost certainly false.

A more honest representative of his country would have said that Trump simply loathes multilateralism, and that the alleged benefits to other signatories of his withdrawal from the TPP did not enter into his calculations.

A less cynical man would also acknowledge that, in abandoning the TPP, Trump threw away a promising and carefully designed means of constraining China’s abuse of the international economic system, abuse that, Hagerty claims, the Trump administration is now working to end.

MICHAEL MONTESANO
TOKYO

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

LATEST READER MAIL STORIES

Image Not Available
What Japan needs is more volunteers
I recently came across several Japan Times articles on the challenges that Japan faces with its aging population and falling birth rate, and was surprised to see such an outstanding nation struggli...
Image Not Available
Time to stop playing the fool
Regarding the June 19 article “Don’t blame Trump for Iran’s aggression”: I am a cranky old man and a slow reader, and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the Iran nuclear agreement) was always ...
Image Not Available
Researchers face a bleak future in Japan
Regarding the June 19 article “Flat level of research funding triggers alarm among Japan’s top scientists”: The various reasons behind the decline in Japan’s research performance, and in its univer...