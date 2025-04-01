World Cup Finals podium finishes for American skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin underlined their enduring standards and gave their country a real lift ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Sophie Goldschmidt, CEO of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association.

Vonn, 40, announced her comeback in November after retiring in 2019 and returned to the podium for the first time since then with a second-place finish in the super-G at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley this month.

"It was a fantastic way for her to end the season. I knew she had it in her, and she came back really in a strong way at the beginning of the season," Goldschmidt said.