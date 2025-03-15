India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games is a massive opportunity to "turbo-charge" investment in its infrastructure but it must ensure the benefits are shared across local communities, a sports governance expert said.

The world's most populous nation has never hosted the Olympics, though New Delhi staged the Asian Games in 1951 and 1982 as well as the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

The city of Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat is expected to be at the center of India's plans to host the Games but a multicity bid cannot be ruled out.