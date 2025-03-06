Trailblazing Ghanaian skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong hopes to open doors for more Africans in winter sports, as he eyes one last trip to the Olympics next year before calling time on his career.

The 39-year-old broke barriers in 2018 when he and Nigerian Simidele Adeagbo became the first African skeleton racers to compete at an Olympics, and he kicks off his fifth world championships in Lake Placid on Thursday.

"I don't want to be the first and the last," he said. "I'm doing everything that I can to push myself for one more Olympic Games, to continue that narrative, and with the hope that others are listening and watching and that we don't close that door when I'm done."