The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday granted provisional recognition to World Boxing in a major step toward the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The boxing competition at the 2024 Paris Games was run by the IOC after it stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA) of recognition in 2023 over its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance.

The IOC has not included the sport on the LA 2028 program yet, having urged national boxing federations to create a new global boxing body or risk missing out on the Olympics.