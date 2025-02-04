Late Wednesday, members of the International Olympic Committee gathered for a dinner at the Olympic Museum on the banks of Lake Geneva. The next morning, they would see presentations from seven candidates vying to be their leader, a role that would by most measures be the most important in international sports.

At the closed-doors gathering, the outgoing president, Thomas Bach, ensured that the members present — the people who determine who will eventually lead the IOC — were kept apart from the candidates. It was, he said perhaps jokingly, so they could enjoy their meals in peace.

It was a scene in keeping with the quirky and sometimes stifling rules of an election that will be decided when IOC members vote in March at a resort in southern Greece.