The sliding center for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be delivered on time, with the icing of the track to start next month, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.

With Feb. 6 marking one year to go until the Games, the sliding venue for the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton competitions remains on an extremely tight deadline.

It has been on one ever since the construction started after Italy opted to build a new facility instead of using an existing one in a neighboring country.