Morinari Watanabe, who is running in a crowded International Olympic Committee presidential race to succeed incumbent Thomas Bach, has underlined the need to update the Olympics as new types of sports emerge.

"The Olympics needs to be changed to go with the times," Watanabe said in a recent interview, during which he set out what he wants to do if elected.

"It's necessary to create a new Olympics" that integrates traditional sports with urban sports and emerging esports, said Watanabe, who is the president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and an IOC member.