Sakura Motoki won Japan's sixth wrestling gold of the Paris Olympics on Saturday, underlining her country's domination of the mat at the Champ de Mars Arena.

Her victory against Ukrainian Iryna Koliadenko in the 62-kg final extended Japan's big lead in the wrestling medal table and improved on the five golds Japanese wrestlers won at their home Olympics three years ago.

Koliadenko scored an activity clock point but Motoki hit a low single followed by a two-point leg lace to lead 4-1 at the break.