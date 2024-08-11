The question of whether or not breaking is a sport was asked a lot during its debut on the Olympic stage in Paris on Friday. Nearly all of the B-girls who showcased their windmills and flips at Place de la Concorde faced that question, or some form of it.

The answer likely depends upon who you ask. There was not even consensus from the B-girls — though all agreed breaking belongs in the Olympics.

For B-girl Ami, who became the first breaking gold medalist on a warm Parisian night on Friday, the answer does not really matter. For Ami, a 25-year-old native of Saitama Prefecture whose real name is Ami Yuasa, breaking does not have to fit into only one box.