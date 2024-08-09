With the United States facing its toughest test of the Paris Olympics, Stephen Curry came up with all the right answers.

Curry scored 36 points to help the Americans rally from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit and earn a shot at the gold medal with a 95-91 win over Serbia in the men’s basketball semifinals at Bercy Arena on Thursday night in Paris.

The United States will face host nation France, which outlasted Germany in the other semifinal, for the gold medal on Saturday night.

Curry sank nine 3-pointers, including one that put the Americans ahead 87-86 with 2:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. The United States, which had not led since the first quarter, did not trail after that.

LeBron James grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end and scored on a driving layup to give the U.S. a three-point lead. Curry then stole a pass at midcourt and drove to the basket for a layup to put his team ahead 91-86.

Curry played 33 minutes and was 12 of 19 from the field and 9-for-14 from 3-point range. He also had eight rebounds.

Joel Embiid had 19 points for the U.S., and James posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Serbia with 20 points. Nikola Jokic, the current NBA MVP, had 17 points and five rebounds.