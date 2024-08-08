Japan's Nao Kusaka won the gold medal in the men's 77 kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, while Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan claimed silver.

Armenia's Malkhas Amoyan and Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov took bronze.

Iran's Mohammad Hadi Saravi won gold in the men's 97 kg, while Artur Aleksanyan of Aremina claimed silver.

Cuba's Gabriel Rosillo and Uzur Dzhuzupbetook of Kyrgyzstan took bronze.

In the women's freestyle, Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States won the 50 kg gold, beating silver medalist Yusneylys Guzman.

Japan's Yui Susaki and Feng Ziqi of China won bronze.