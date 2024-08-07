The United States overwhelmed Brazil 122-87 on Tuesday to book an Olympic basketball semifinal against comeback kings Serbia as host France lined up a last-four clash with World Cup champion Germany.

Devin Booker scored 18 points and Anthony Edwards added 17 as six U.S. players scored in double figures.

That included Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who had 12 points, nine assists, three rebounds and three steals before he departed early in the third quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow to the eye.