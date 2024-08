Japan suffered a heartbreaking loss against Italy in men’s volleyball Monday at the Paris Olympics in a nail-biting match that went the distance and saw Japan fail to convert four match points.

Japan started off strong, winning the first two sets thanks to rock solid defense. In the third set, Japan held match points at 24-21, but on the first point, captain Yuki Ishikawa’s spike missed the mark and landed out.

“I pressed too hard,” said Ishikawa.