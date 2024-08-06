Brazil's Bruna Alexandre smashes and chops just like the other table tennis players at the Paris Olympics but when serving she uses the paddle in her left hand to throw the ball high.

That move, which now seems easy and natural, was what a 7-year-old Alexandre once struggled with the most as a one-armed girl who wanted to play the sport.

On Monday, she made history as the first Brazilian and only the third athlete to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, following South African runner Oscar Pistorius and Polish table tennis player Natalia Partyka.