Frenchman Teddy Riner claimed a record fourth Olympic judo gold medal, sending the partisan crowd into near madness when he left it late to beat world No. 1 Kim Minjong of South Korea and claim the title in the +100kg category on Friday.

The 35-year-old, judo's most decorated athlete at the Olympics with six medals, now shares the French Summer Olympics record of four titles after claiming individual golds at the London and Rio Games and a team title in Tokyo.

Later on Friday, French swimming poster boy Leon Marchand, who had already won three titles in Paris, added another to match Riner's record when he won the 200-meter medley final.