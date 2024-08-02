Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shot a sparkling 8-under-par opening round to take the lead in the men's golf competition ahead of Xander Schauffele in a packed field at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Former Masters champion Matsuyama missed out on a bronze medal in a playoff three years ago as one of the faces of the Tokyo Olympics.

But he made a magnificent start to his latest medal bid, rolling in eight birdies to move two shots clear of reigning champion Schauffele at the top of the early leaderboard at Le Golf National.