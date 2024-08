Katie Ledecky became the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time but the U.S. great had to settle for silver as Australia made sure of the 4x200-meter freestyle gold at the Paris Games on Thursday.

China took the bronze, with Canada finishing fourth.

Ledecky now has 13 Olympic medals — eight golds, four silvers and a bronze — one more than compatriots Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin and Australia's Emma McKeon.