Coco Yoshizawa is a lot more famous than she was a few days ago.

The 14-year-old newly christened Olympic gold medalist only needs to look at her rapidly growing follower count on Instagram if she needs proof.

“I'm a bit embarrassed to say that I have around 38,000 followers now, but before I came, I had around 3,000,” Yoshizawa said a day after winning the women’s skateboarding street competition at the Paris Olympics.