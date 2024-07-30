Japanese judo star Ryuji Nagayama wasn’t in the mood for a post-bout ceremony so he skipped the handshake, raising questions over whether his actions were unsportsmanlike.

One judo expert said the answer is much more nuanced than a simple yes or no, considering the complexity of the incident.

On Saturday, on the first full day of sporting competition at the Paris Olympics, Nagayama eventually settled for a bronze medal in the men's under-60 kg class after a controversial loss to Francisco Garrigos of Spain in the quarterfinals.