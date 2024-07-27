Ryuju Nagayama's run at the Paris Olympics ended in controversial fashion on Saturday.

Nagayama lost to Spain's Francisco Garrigos in the quarterfinal round of the men's under-60 kg competition, and he expressed his frustration and disbelief at the result by refusing to leave the mat at Champ de Mars Arena.

Garrigos defeated the 28-year-old Nagayama via ippon after a chokehold.

The ruling came despite it appearing that Garrigos maintained the choke after the referee called matte (wait), a point when a judoka is supposed to release a hold.

Nagayama did not agree with the call to award Garrigos the ippon. The gave a disbelieving shrug when the decision was announced, and refused to shake hands with the Spaniard or leave the mat. He appeared to make the hand gestures used to call for a replay review at one point.

Nagayama eventually bowed to the mat and stepped down. He remained in the arena for another minute before finally leaving.

The loss knocked the two-time world championship bronze medalist out of contention for gold in Paris. He will compete in the repechage bout against Yung-wei Yang of Taiwan later Saturday afternoon.

Garrigos advanced to the semifinals.