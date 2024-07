Table tennis player Zeng Zhiying said her "dream came true" Saturday after making her Olympic debut at age 58, despite suffering defeat for her adopted Chile.

Zeng represented China, the country of her birth, as a young player but retired at 20 and moved to Chile, where she has lived for the past 35 years.

She did not touch a table tennis paddle for decades until she began playing again during the pandemic, and she quickly rose through the ranks to become one of South America's best players.