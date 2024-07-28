China shaded Japan in men's artistic gymnastics qualifying at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, with all-around leader Zhang Boheng hailing his team's spirit.

On a frenetic first day's action at Bercy Arena, a boisterous crowd was treated to a taste of the thrills and spills ahead, with American superstar Simone Biles making her eagerly awaited entrance on Sunday.

The Russian Olympic Committee won the men's team title at the Tokyo Games but Russian gymnasts are not defending their title, leaving China as the favorites to take gold for the first time since London 2012 on Monday.