The sporting program at the Paris Olympics endured a chaotic start on Wednesday as men's soccer kicked off, while a huge police operation was put in place for Israel's first appearance at the Games.

Two days before the opening ceremony, Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in Saint-Etienne, but only after a late equalizer for the South American side was disallowed and the final minutes were played out in an empty stadium following crowd trouble.

Argentina thought they had escaped with a 2-2 draw when Cristian Medina scored in the 16th minute of added time.