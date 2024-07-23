Charlotte Dujardin, one of the world’s most renowned dressage riders, will not compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after video footage emerged showing the British athlete repeatedly whipping a horse during a training session.

In the video, Dujardin, who has won six Olympic equestrian medals — three gold, a silver and two bronze — repeatedly strikes a horse being ridden by another person as an onlooker laughs.

The video, released by Stephan Wensing, a Dutch lawyer who specializes in equine matters, and published by several British news outlets, surfaced a day after Dujardin announced that she was pulling out of the Paris Games, which begin Friday, for what she said was an "error of judgment during a coaching session.”