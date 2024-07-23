Three years after hitting rock bottom, Sha'Carri Richardson heads to the Olympics poised to conquer the pinnacle of her sport.

The 24-year-old Texan arrives in Paris as the reigning world champion over the 100-meter race, and the fastest woman in the world this year with a brisk 10.71 seconds under her belt.

Factor in the relative disarray of her main rivals, and it's easy to see why Richardson is a heavy favorite to become the first American since Gail Devers at the 1996 Olympics to be regarded as the world's fastest woman.