Japanese Olympians stepping up to the podium in Paris will have more than a medal to be proud of this summer. They'll also be able to take pride in the carbon footprint of their eco-friendly team uniforms.

Unveiling Team Japan's official wear on Wednesday, Asics said the jackets, pants and other items athletes will wear on the podium and at news conferences would have the amount of carbon dioxide emitted during production stamped on them, in a nod to the green goals put forth by the host city.

The team's warm-up suit jack shows 8.8 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) were emitted in its production while bottoms show 5.5 kg of CO2e.