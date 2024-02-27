The dispute over the final standings in the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Games continued on Monday with Canadian and Russian Olympic committees lodging appeals with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the results were overhauled in light of Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance.

CAS announced that four appeals have been filed about the way in which the International Skating Union (ISU) re-calculated the final standings in Beijing after discarding Valieva's scores.

CAS said that Canadian skaters, their Olympic committee and Skate Canada had filed an appeal against the ISU decision, with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the Figure Skating Federation of Russia and the Russian skaters filing the three other appeals.