The future of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, whose positive doping test ignited a scandal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, should become clearer in the coming days, as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to hand down its verdict.

Valieva was just 15 when she tested positive, raising questions not just about her guilt and the Russian Olympic system, but also how she was treated as a minor, the way the test was conducted and the value of the drug involved for enhancing performance.

The case came to CAS following Valieva's exoneration by Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA).