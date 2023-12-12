Next year's Olympic surfing competition will be held in French Polynesia as planned, the regional president has said, declaring a blazing row between organizers, authorities and environmental groups to be over.

Polynesian leader Moetai Brotherson said on Sunday that a meeting with environmental associations had yielded "a solution" allowing the contest to be held at Teahupo'o on the French Pacific island of Tahiti.

"The solution we managed to get adopted tonight will allow the Games to be held here," he said.