Ukraine could drop its threatened boycott of next year's Paris Olympics if athletes from Russia and Belarus, allies in the war in Ukraine, compete under a neutral flag rather than their national colors, Ukraine's sports minister said.

Vadym Huttsait said there had been no decision to soften Ukraine's stance, but indicated Kyiv could be open to reversing a policy that would likely keep Ukrainian athletes out of the Olympics.

In April, Ukraine barred its national sports teams from competing in Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic events that have competitors from Russia and Belarus — regardless of the flag athletes from those two countries compete under.