A senior White House official said Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump, as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown, is looking at suspending habeas corpus, the right of a person to challenge their detention in court.

"The Constitution is clear, and that, of course, is the supreme law of the land, that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in a time of invasion," White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told reporters.

"So it's an option we're actively looking at," Miller said. "A lot of it depends on whether the courts do the right thing or not."