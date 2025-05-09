From his first moments on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Leo XIV gave three important clues about what kind of leader of the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church he will be.

Leo, formerly U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected by the world's cardinals on Thursday as the new pope on the second day of the conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis, who died last month.

He is the first pope from the United States, but holds dual citizenship in Peru, where he was a missionary for decades before becoming a cardinal.