Two men were arrested after breaking into an elementary school in the city of Tachikawa, western Tokyo, on Thursday morning, injuring five staff members in the process, police said.

According to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at Tachikawa Municipal 3rd Elementary School. A school staff member called emergency services after the intruders entered the school building and began smashing windows.

The men, in their 30s and 40s, entered the first-floor staff room, where they began smashing windows there. They also made their way to a second-floor classroom used by second-grade students.