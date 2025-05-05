In response to severe labor shortages, more and more nursing care facilities in Japan are turning to short-term "spot work" arrangements and a compensated volunteer system to meet their staffing needs.

Having spot workers — or individuals who are paid for short-term, one-off jobs — take on tasks that do not require nursing care qualifications can help alleviate the workload for care providers.

A welfare ministry official expressed optimism about the potential benefits of such a work system, noting, "Giving people opportunities to work at nursing care facilities can also lead to the discovery of new talent."