Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney won the election Monday by promising to manage a mercurial U.S. president bent on waging a global trade war.

Leaders around the world — desperate to defend their own beleaguered economies — will be watching to see if he knows how.

A banker turned politician, Carney’s calm demeanor appealed to Canadians unnerved by seeing the U.S. switch from trusted neighbor to adversary overnight. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats to turn Canada into the 51st U.S. state turned the fortunes of Carney’s Liberal Party, which for months appeared poised to lose the election to Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives. He assured anxious voters that the country could not just survive the trade war — but win it.