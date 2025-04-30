The National Institute of Technology and Evaluation is calling for caution over accidents involving digital devices, following a series of fires caused by foreign objects entering the USB-type charging connectors of digital devices such as laptops.

The warning comes as some students interact with electronic devices for the first time under the "giga school" initiative of distributing information devices to every student, especially after a new academic year began this month.

According to NITE, a boy sustained a burn in October 2020 when he picked up a tablet he had dropped in a train car. The device's internal battery is believed to have overheated due to the impact of the fall.

In January 2023, a fire broke out at an elementary school in Kanagawa Prefecture apparently after a short circuit due to liquids such as juice entering the charging connector of a digital device.

There has also been a case in which sparks flew out of a device after a connector was inserted and removed from a port at an angle.

According to the education ministry, roughly 19,000 devices distributed under the GIGA school initiative were damaged or lost between April and July 2021. There were many repairs after devices were used in unexpected ways, such as repairs to deal with sand that had entered device connectors.

A NITE official emphasized the importance of telling children to consult with adults around them if they notice anything unusual.

"Even if it doesn't lead to something serious, it's still dangerous," the official said of accidents. "We hope digital devices will be handled carefully."