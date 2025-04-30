A man arrested for allegedly killing a high school girl in Saitama Prefecture has admitted to the crime, police sources said Wednesday.

The suspect, Hiroyuki Taniuchi, 25, was quoted as saying that his personality had been distorted by abuse and that he was at the bottom of society.

It was also learned that blood stains on a knife found at the crime scene and on his pants were identified through DNA analysis as belonging to Taniuchi and the victim, Rena Tegara, 15.

Taniuchi was initially silent after his arrest, but changed his attitude and said that he killed a high school girl who was wearing a uniform, according to the sources.

He also said that he walked around the scene before the attack, looking for a target while pretending to be a passerby, the sources said.

The police believe that the suspect randomly attacked the victim, who happened to be passing through the area, as no links, including in smartphone data, have been found between the suspect and the victim.