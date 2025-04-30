A Chinese government official has shown a positive stance on the possibility of newly lending a giant panda to Japan, as four giant pandas in the country will be transferred to China in June under the terms of a loan agreement.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Tuesday that Beijing welcomes Japan's continued interest in international cooperation on giant panda conservation and its cooperation with China to protect the species.

In a news conference, Guo also said that giant pandas in Japan have been loved by Japanese people for a long time.