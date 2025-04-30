North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered boosted efforts to arm the country’s navy with nuclear weapons, state-run media reported Wednesday.

Kim directed officials to push forward equipping his naval forces with nuclear-tipped arms following two days of weapons testing of the country’s newest destroyer, the Choe Hyon, on Monday and Tuesday.

“Saying that the time has come to make a responsible option for accelerating the nuclear armament of the navy in order to defend the state and maritime sovereignty from the existing and future threat, he set forth different tasks for realizing it,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported.