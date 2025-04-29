A high-level delegation of Japanese parliamentarians from the ruling and opposition parties wrapped up a three-day visit to China on Tuesday by pushing for concrete results that would lead to ending Beijing’s restrictions on Japanese seafood imports.

But China offered no specific promises, emphasizing instead the stability of Japan-China relations at a time when the international political and economic situation has become highly volatile and uncertain following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs of 145% on most imports from China. Beijing has responded with tariffs of 125% on U.S. goods.

Tuesday’s talks took place between ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama, who chairs the Japan-China parliamentary league, and Zhao Leji, the third-ranked member of the Chinese Communist Party.