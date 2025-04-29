The government announced Tuesday a list of 3,990 individuals recognized in this year's spring honors, including former Prime Minister Naoto Kan and former House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima.

Kan and Oshima, both 78, will be given the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers.

Former industry minister Akira Amari, 75, will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

Natsuko Toda, an 88-year-old translator of foreign films, will be awarded with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.

Women, including Toda, account for 436, or 10.9%, of the total.

The awardees include 107 foreigners from 45 countries and regions. Among them, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty, 65, former World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont, 73, and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, 71, will be awarded with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

Award ceremonies for grand cordons and orders with gold and silver stars will be held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on May 9.