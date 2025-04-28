Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre wrapped up their campaigns on a somber note on Sunday after at least 11 people died when a man drove through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver.

Sunday was the final day of a five-week campaign for Carney and Poilievre to make their pitches to voters ahead of an election on Monday that has centered largely on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats to annex Canada.

It was unknown if the mass casualty event in Vancouver would have any impact on the election and both candidates offered their condolences. Police said they had arrested a 30-year-old Vancouver man who was "known" to them.