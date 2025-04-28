Israel has carried out an airstrike in a Beirut suburb targeting a Hezbollah precision missile storage facility, as the Jewish state continued to attack sites related to the militant group in the southern part of the Lebanese capital despite a ceasefire agreement.

The facility posed a "significant threat” to Israel, which won’t allow Iran-backed Hezbollah to regroup following a war that lasted more than a year, according to a joint statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and the defense ministry.

The Israeli Air Force fired three missiles at the target, causing damage to buildings and cars in the area, reported Lebanon’s state-run news agency NNA. Live streaming by Lebanon’s Al Jadeed TV showed plumes of smoke after the airstrike.