Over 20% of water pipes across Japan have exceeded their legal service life of 40 years, but many municipalities are struggling to deal with the matter.

Of the roughly 740,000 kilometers of the country's water pipes, about 176,000 km have exceeded their service life. The proportion of pipes in operation for over 40 years is expected to reach around 70% by fiscal 2042.

However, it is becoming increasingly difficult for municipalities to secure funds necessary for pipe renewal work, as population decline and water-saving efforts are leading to a drop in water bill revenues.