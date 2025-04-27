U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt on whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants a peace deal, shortly after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the hush of St. Peter's Basilica before Pope Francis' funeral Saturday.

Zelenskyy said they had discussed a possible unconditional ceasefire with Russia and were "hoping for results" from a "very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic."

This was the two leaders' first meeting since a noisy White House clash in February, and after leaving Rome, Trump indicated a new approach to the Russian president.